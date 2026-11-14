Serie A Silver: Nexgen Teamnetwork Albatro travel to Puglia to face Putignano

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / SPORT – The Nexgen Teamnetwork Albatro side travel to Puglia for a match in the national Serie A Silver handball league. After the tournament break, the team coached by Lorenzo Martelli visit Putignano, managed from the bench by Pasquale Maione, whose squad also includes Syracuse’s Giuseppe Cuzzupè.

It is an important match for the league table: the Syracuse team arrive at the fixture in fifth place with 8 points, two points clear of their Bari-based hosts.

[Image: A phase of play for Teamnetwork Albatro during the handball league]

Coach Martelli’s words on the eve of the match

On the eve of the game, the Syracuse coach Lorenzo Martelli stressed the pitfalls of the away trip to Puglia and the importance of the match for the team’s development:

“We are playing on a tough court. After the restart we have a few knocks, but it will be a game to tackle as we know how. Putignano’s court is a hot one, with great support and constant encouragement. It will be another piece in continuing our growth path.”

The match will be broadcast live on PallamanoTV from 5pm.