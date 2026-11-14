Balcony collapses as woman hangs out washing in Canicattì: 32-year-old seriously injured, airlifted to hospital

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CANICATTÌ (AGRIGENTO) / NEWS – Moments of terror in Canicattì, in the province of Agrigento, where a 32-year-old woman was seriously injured after the sudden collapse of the balcony of her home, located on the first floor of a building.

According to an initial reconstruction of events, the young woman was hanging out washing when the balcony floor suddenly gave way beneath her feet, causing her to fall.

[Image: A 118 ambulance and emergency vehicles responding to an incident]

Rescue efforts and transfer to Sant’Elia hospital

An alarm was raised immediately, and Carabinieri officers and 118 medical staff arrived at the scene. Given the severity of the woman’s condition, the emergency control room ordered an urgent transfer by air ambulance to Sant’Elia hospital in Caltanissetta.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed multiple trauma from the fall; the woman will now undergo a delicate surgical procedure.