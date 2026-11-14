Tragic road accident in Maganuco: woman dies in collision with lorry

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MODICA (RAGUSA) / NEWS – Tragedy on the roads of the Ragusa area. A serious road accident with a fatal outcome occurred in Maganuco, in the municipality of Modica, where a woman of foreign nationality lost her life following a violent collision with a lorry.

The alarm was raised immediately and emergency medical teams from 118, Fire Brigade crews to secure the area and the vehicles involved, and the police all attended the scene of the tragedy.

Investigations under way to reconstruct the incident

Sadly, nothing could be done for the woman. The officers and troops who attended the scene have begun all the necessary checks to reconstruct the exact circumstances of the crash and determine any liability.

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