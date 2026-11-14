Marco Masini stops concert for live marriage proposal

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / ENTERTAINMENT & MUSIC – An unplanned romantic moment paused Marco Masini’s show in Rome for a few minutes, giving the audience a deeply moving collective experience. During the sold-out concert at the capital’s Palazzo dello Sport, the Tuscan singer-songwriter decided to halt the setlist to help stage a live marriage proposal in front of thousands of spectators.

[Image: A moment from Marco Masini’s concert at Rome’s Palazzo dello Sport in front of the audience]

The mic handed to the audience and the arena’s emotion

Leaving the stage to reach the stalls directly, the artist spotted Gianluca and handed him the microphone to the general amazement of everyone present. In front of his stunned girlfriend Noemi, the young man asked the fateful question, and the girl replied with the expected “yes”.

The entire Palazzo dello Sport arena immediately greeted the moment with a long round of applause and a chorus of cheers, turning an already sold-out evening into an unforgettable memory for the couple and all the fans in attendance.