Volleyball: Sir Susa Scai Perugia come from behind to beat Trento 3-1 and reach Supercoppa Superlega final

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PARMA / SPORT – Sir Susa Scai Perugia are the first finalists of the 31st Supercoppa Superlega, currently under way on the court of the PalaRaschi in Parma. The Umbrian side, reigning Italian champions and holders of the trophy won last year in Trieste, came from behind to beat Itas Trentino 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 30-28), thus securing their place in the final of the competition.

[Image: A net action during a men’s Superlega volleyball match]

The Umbrian comeback and the wait for the second semi-final

After losing the first set to the Dolomites team (22-25), the Perugia side changed gear in the second and third sets (25-20 and 25-18), before winning a high-tension fourth set decided only in extra points at 30-28 against the finalists of the last Coppa Italia.

The PalaRaschi programme now continues with the second semi-final, which will see Rana Verona — Coppa Italia holders and fresh from the addition of Ukrainian middle blocker Veletskyi — take on Cucine Lube Civitanova, runners-up in the 2025/26 scudetto play-offs and the only team still with a 100% record in the current regular season.

For the eleventh consecutive edition, the Supercoppa is being played in a Final Four format — the same as the Coppa Italia — reserved for the four teams with the best placings in the previous competitive season.