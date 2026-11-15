Iblei National Park: M5S to vote against League amendment

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“The M5S will vote against the League amendment that seeks to abolish the Iblei National Park. This is a historic, anachronistic and unacceptable position.” Thus Filippo Scerra (M5S) spoke after the League’s proposal was presented to the Chamber’s Environment Committee. “I have asked the M5S group leader to allow me to take part in the Committee’s work as a full member on Tuesday, so that I can follow the proceedings directly and oppose what I consider a serious imposition. This is certainly not the answer to the concerns of local communities and farmers, who deserve to be heard and respected. It is not right to exploit generic fears by proposing a solution that we believe—and hope—will not find a united majority, given its unreasonableness. I would also point out that there is a ruling from the regional administrative court (TAR) to be respected, as well as a path built over the years that cannot be ignored or wiped out with a stroke of the pen. In my view, the League’s initiative is an unjustifiable and disrespectful act of force against the work done so far. For this reason, I will fight with determination in the Committee, together with the entire M5S, to counter this attempt.”