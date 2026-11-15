Tehran says uranium enrichment programme is non-negotiable

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Despite international pressure and ongoing diplomatic talks with Washington, Tehran has confirmed its hard line: the uranium enrichment programme is non-negotiable.

Here are the cornerstones of Iran’s strategy:

Red line on enrichment: Iranian authorities have categorically ruled out any reduction or suspension of enrichment activities as a bargaining chip to secure a deal with the United States and the West.

Matter of sovereignty: The country’s leadership — including the president and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi — claims nuclear capability as an inalienable national right, rejecting any attempt at external imposition.

Standoff with the IAEA: This intransigence fuels the clash with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which is alarmed both by the halt to inspections and by Tehran’s refusal to reduce or transfer abroad its enriched uranium stockpiles, even ignoring proposals from allied countries.