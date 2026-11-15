Sicily 2027 regional election: Forza del Popolo backs Musso as alternative to De Luca and La Vardera

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PALERMO / POLITICS – Forza del Popolo has set out its strategy for the 2027 Sicilian regional election, positioning itself as an alternative to Cateno De Luca and Ismaele La Vardera. According to the Region of Sicily federation of the movement, the political and organisational line was formalised in a document unanimously approved by the Sicilian federal assembly on 13 November 2026 and subsequently ratified by the national political committee on 14 November.

The official document confirms the candidacy of lawyer Lillo Massimiliano Musso for president of the Region of Sicily; he will also be the regional lead candidate.

[Image: Ignazio Antonio Riggi, president of the Forza del Popolo Sicilian federation]

Lists in all nine constituencies and openness to local alliances

On the organisational front, the Sicilian federation of Forza del Popolo states it is already in a position to field its own lists in all nine of the island’s electoral constituencies, with territorial leaders working on candidate lists and bureaucratic requirements.

At the same time, the movement expresses willingness to engage in dialogue and build potential electoral alliances with other political and civic groups in the region, while stressing that any convergence must respect the guidelines already set out in the territorial congresses held this year.

Riggi’s statement and the roadmap to 2027

Ignazio Antonio Riggi, president of the Forza del Popolo Sicilian federation, reiterated the party’s political cornerstones:

“Our openness to discussion does not mean abandoning the choices already made by the party bodies. We reaffirm both the candidacy of lawyer Lillo Massimiliano Musso for president of the Region of Sicily and the use of the Forza del Popolo symbol, as decided in the territorial congresses. We are seeing a daily increase in support.”

The movement has also set a clear organisational deadline: by 28 February 2027 at the latest, the electoral lists will be finalised and the collection of the signatures required to submit the candidacies will officially begin on the same date.