Bad weather in Italy: yellow alert in 12 regions, focus on Campania and Tuscany

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A new intense storm is hitting Italy this weekend: on Sunday 15 November 2026, 12 regions have been placed on yellow alert due to heavy rain, widespread thunderstorms and gusts of wind.

The areas covered by the Civil Protection warning include Campania, Calabria, Basilicata, Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Lazio, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Emilia-Romagna and Sardinia. The weather outlook calls for maximum caution due to the risk of possible flooding, landslides and road traffic disruptions.

The situation in the highest-risk areas

Campania: The regional Civil Protection has issued a 24-hour alert starting at 6am this morning. The greatest risks are expected in zones 3, 5 and 6 (Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Sarno and Picentini Mountains, Sele Plain and Upper Cilento), where saturated soil increases the danger of landslides, rising water levels and local flooding.

Tuscany: After a brief respite, the bad weather has returned to hit the central-southern area, with particular attention to the Grosseto province. Rainfall accumulations of up to 40-60 millimetres are expected during the strongest storms, with peaks of 30-40 millimetres in just one hour.

Civil Protection recommendations

Citizens are urged to limit non-essential travel during the worst of the weather, to exercise maximum caution near watercourses and to categorically avoid underpasses and flooded roads.