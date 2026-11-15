Randazzo: crash on the SS 120 leaves four injured and road closed

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

RANDAZZO (CATANIA) / NEWS – Traffic has been temporarily halted on the SS 120 “dell’Etna e delle Madonie” after a road accident at km 191.7 in the municipality of Randazzo, in the province of Catania. The affected stretch has been closed in both directions to allow rescue operations and technical investigations.

[Image: A section of the SS 120 dell’Etna e delle Madonie near Randazzo with emergency vehicles]

The crash and the emergency response

According to the first available reports, the accident—whose causes are still under investigation by the relevant authorities—involved a camper van and a car, leaving four people injured.

The following responded promptly to the scene:

The 118 air ambulance , to provide first aid and transfer the injured to hospital;

, to provide first aid and transfer the injured to hospital; Police forces , working to reconstruct what happened;

, working to reconstruct what happened; Anas emergency teams, managing the incident, securing the carriageway and restoring normal traffic as quickly as possible.

At present, vehicles are being diverted onto local roads via temporary signage set up on site.