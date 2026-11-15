Castiglione: coach carrying tourists hits car, four injured

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CASTIGLIONE DI SICILIA (CATANIA) / NEWS – Moments of alarm late this morning on the SS 120 at Passo Pisciaro, in the municipality of Castiglione di Sicilia, in the province of Catania. A serious road accident involved a car and a hired minibus carrying Dutch tourists.

[Image: Fire Brigade rescue vehicles working on the SS 120 after a road accident]

The collision and the rescue of the injured

After the impact, whose causes are still under investigation, four people were injured. The most critical situation involved two passengers who were trapped inside the deformed vehicles by the force of the collision.

The Fire Brigade from the Randazzo station quickly arrived on the scene and worked rapidly and precisely to free the people trapped in the vehicles. Once extricated, the four were handed over to medical staff who had arrived with several ambulances. To speed up the transfer of the most seriously injured, the air ambulance was also called in, landing near the roadway.

After the medical rescue phase, Fire Brigade crews secured the vehicles involved and the road. The Carabinieri then took over for the required investigations, traffic management and reconstruction of the accident.