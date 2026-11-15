Bad weather in Salerno: dozens of Fire Brigade call-outs, problems between Scafati and Battipaglia

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SALERNO / NEWS – A heavy spell of bad weather has been affecting the province of Salerno since early this morning, prompting the Fire Brigade to respond to dozens of emergency calls.

The most serious problems, mainly involving the removal of dangerous trees and securing structural damage, are concentrated in the area covering the towns of Scafati, Battipaglia, Eboli and Pontecagnano.

[Image: Fire Brigade at work removing trees and securing the area hit by bad weather]

River Sarno monitoring and reinforced rescue operations

Alongside the urgent work on the ground, the water level of the River Sarno is being constantly monitored, with particular attention to the stretch between Scafati and San Marzano to prevent any hydraulic problems caused by the heavy rainfall.

To handle all the rescue requests received by the operations room as quickly as possible, the authorities have strengthened the provincial rescue operation, deploying additional personnel and vehicles to the most exposed areas.