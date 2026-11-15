Horoscope: weekly forecast from 16 to 22 November 2026

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SICILY / HOROSCOPE – A new week begins under dynamic and stimulating skies. November continues its course, urging every sign to take stock, nurture long-term projects and pay attention to personal relationships. From career opportunities to matters of the heart, here is the full horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs for the week from 16 to 22 November 2026.

♈ Aries

This week is marked by energy and determination. In your career you may receive a long-awaited answer or a new push to step up. In love, try to curb impulsiveness: an honest conversation will avoid unnecessary tension with your partner or family.

♉ Taurus

The stars advise you to slow down and consolidate what you have built so far. At work it is time to carefully plan your next financial or contractual moves, avoiding rash decisions. In your private life you need warmth and stability: spend more time with your loved ones and on personal wellbeing.

♊ Gemini

Your curiosity and mental agility remain strong, but this week you may feel some accumulated fatigue. At work, proceed one step at a time without overloading yourself. In love, lightness and complicity return to the fore, excellent allies for overcoming small misunderstandings.

♋ Cancer

Emotions take centre stage. At work you may find yourself handling unexpected situations that require flexibility and intuition, qualities you certainly possess. In personal relationships it is time to open up more and express what you feel without fear of being misunderstood.

♌ Leo

Your drive is back in full force. At work you have the chance to assert your ideas and gain important positions, provided you avoid being too rigid with colleagues. In love your charm is at its peak: prepare for intense moments and pleasant confirmations.

♍ Virgo

Precision and a sense of duty reward you once again. You are focused on achieving concrete goals, and your organisational skills will be appreciated by superiors or colleagues. However, allow yourself a few extra breaks: taking care of your body and mind is essential to recharge your batteries.

♎ Libra

A favourable week for regaining inner and relational harmony. If there have been recent misunderstandings, at work or at home, you will have the opportunity to clear everything up with diplomacy. Creative projects and collaborations enjoy excellent stars: focus on cooperation.

♏ Scorpio

Your intuition is formidable these days. Use it to sniff out good career opportunities or to resolve pending financial matters. In love, passion is intense but requires listening: do not withdraw into your shell and share your ambitions with those you love.

♐ Sagittarius

Your enthusiasm remains undimmed; in fact, the week looks particularly dynamic and full of stimulating contacts. It is the ideal time to plan trips, study or broaden your professional horizons. In love there is a desire for novelty and for sharing new life projects with your partner.

♑ Capricorn

Practicality is your winning weapon. At work, keep sowing steadily and the results will not be long in coming, giving you the stability you seek. In your private life you may feel the need for more tranquillity: carve out spaces of silence and reflection away from the daily chaos.

♒ Aquarius

Brilliant ideas are not lacking, but the real challenge will be to put them into practice methodically. At work, avoid scattering your efforts and focus on one goal at a time. In social and emotional matters, stimulating relationships rejuvenate you: it is the right time to make new acquaintances or strengthen an important bond.

♓ Pisces

Sensitivity and creativity guide you towards original solutions, especially if you work in artistic or caring fields. Listen to your inner voice. In love the stars favour tenderness and romantic plans for two: let yourself go with your most authentic emotions.