Politics: solidarity with La Vardera as political world splits after Catania incident

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CATANIA / PALERMO / POLITICS – A wave of reactions and messages of support is sweeping across Sicily’s political scene after disorder in Catania, where a public event featuring the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Ismaele La Vardera and Alessandro Onorato was disrupted by shouting, abuse and attempted physical clashes. The episode has prompted several institutional figures to speak out and firmly condemn every form of intimidation.

[Image: Institutional view of Catania with Palazzo degli Elefanti in Piazza Duomo, the scene of recent political tensions]

Forza Italia speaks: Salvo Tomarchio’s condemnation

Among the first to express strong solidarity with the politicians involved was Salvo Tomarchio, an MP for Forza Italia in the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), who stressed the unacceptable nature of what happened in the Etna capital:

“I express my full solidarity with Ismaele La Vardera and Alessandro Onorato for what happened today in Catania, where a public event was disrupted by shouting, insults and, according to reports, attempted physical clashes. Regardless of my political differences with La Vardera, democratic debate cannot be prevented by force and threats. Anyone in politics must be able to meet citizens safely.”

Tomarchio also highlighted concerns about possible links to circles that glorify illegal values in their cultural output: “It would be serious, if confirmed, if individuals who in their artistic work extol mafia culture were involved. Catania is something else entirely: it is a city open to democratic debate, full of decent, hard-working and welcoming people.”

Forza del Popolo’s stance: Lillo Massimiliano Musso speaks

Lillo Massimiliano Musso, a leading member of Forza del Popolo and candidate for President of the Region of Sicily, also commented. Alongside a firm condemnation of the aggression, he offered a critical reflection on the methods of political communication and electoral contest:

“I express my full and convinced solidarity with Ismaele La Vardera for what happened in Catania. No political difference, however deep, can justify intimidation or aggression. That said, I hope Ismaele does not turn this incident into yet another opportunity for victimhood to serve his election campaign. Solidarity is a duty, but it cannot become a demand for immunity from political criticism.”

Musso broadened the debate to the political climate ahead of the regional elections, pointing a finger at the digital spectacle: