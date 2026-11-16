Free association of municipalities: Giansiracusa, “direct election of presidents is welcome”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“We welcome the legislative initiative announced by the MPA-Grande Sicilia parliamentary group at the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) to restore the direct election of the presidents of the Free associations of municipalities (the former provinces), the metropolitan mayors and their respective councils. This is a prospect we have hoped for since the beginning of our term, including within the Coordination of the Presidents of the Sicilian Free associations of municipalities.”

This was stated by Michelangelo Giansiracusa, President of the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse, commenting on the proposal to be presented on Wednesday 18 November at a press conference at the ARS.

“The unfinished reform of the former provinces has created further critical issues and damage, weakening institutions essential for the governance and coordination of the territories, which are tasked with guaranteeing essential services such as road maintenance, school buildings, environmental protection and territorial planning.

Returning to citizens the possibility of directly choosing their own representatives means strengthening democracy and the bond of responsibility between administrators and the community. But direct election must be accompanied by an organic reform of functions and by adequate financial, human and instrumental resources.

For the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse, this path takes on a particular significance: it is essential to provide extraordinary measures and dedicated resources to overcome the difficulties linked to financial distress and to gradually return to a condition of administrative, managerial and financial normality.

We hope that this initiative will open a constructive dialogue among all political forces, the regional government and the wide-area bodies, to finally achieve a complete reform capable of restoring to the provinces full democratic legitimacy, autonomy and concrete tools to meet the needs of the territories.”