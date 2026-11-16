Depardieu drops appeal and sexual harassment conviction becomes final

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The actor: “I apologise”

Gérard Depardieu has officially confirmed he is dropping his appeal, making his 18-month prison sentence final. It was handed down on 13 May 2025 for sexual assaults against two women on the set of the film Les Volets Verts in 2021.

The announcement came in an official statement titled “J’entends” (“I understand”), in which the French actor accepts the verdict and steps back from his previous positions: “The justice system has spoken and I have been found guilty. I acknowledge this and accept the sentence,” he said, then offering “deep and sincere apologies” to anyone who may have suffered because of his behaviour.

In the message, Depardieu finally admits his responsibility for his conduct in the workplace: “On film sets I hid for too long behind provocation and vulgarity,” acknowledging that his words and some of his actions had real consequences.