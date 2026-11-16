ATP Finals 2026: Italians take centre stage in Turin

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

It is a day of top-class tennis at the Inalpi Arena in Turin as the Italians make their debut at the Nitto ATP Finals 2026.

Flavio Cobolli’s debut

The Roman player (world no. 6) makes his first-ever appearance in the season-ending tournament, facing Daniil Medvedev (ATP no. 5) in the Ivan Lendl Group, not before 8.30pm. Backed by the home crowd and after an extraordinary season that culminated in the Roland Garros final, Cobolli is chasing an upset against the Russian champion (who leads 2-1 in their head-to-head).

The doubles challenge with Bolelli and Vavassori

At 11.30am the Italian pair, the defending champions at the Italian Open, begin their campaign in the Mark Woodforde Group against the experienced Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. It is a rematch of the encounter the Italians won last year, in a contest that promises to be wide open and decided by the fine details at the net.

The international programme

The spotlight also falls on Carlos Alcaraz’s debut against American Frances Tiafoe.