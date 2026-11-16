Salmonella alert: new recall for datterino cherry tomatoes in Sicily

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SICILY / NEWS & ECONOMY – A new recall order over possible Salmonella bacteria is shaking Sicily’s fruit and vegetable sector. After the cherry tomato case in Gela in September, the Health Ministry’s attention has now turned to datterino cherry tomatoes produced in nearby Vittoria and sold in Niscemi.

[Image: Baskets of fresh cherry tomatoes and vegetables from Sicilian agricultural production]

Details of the recalled batch from the Ministry

The Ministry has ordered the immediate removal from shelves of a batch of datterino tomatoes sold in 500-gram trays, labelled “Fresh Sicilian tomatoes – selected with love”.

Here are the product details to check if you have purchased it:

Category: I

I Batch: 4406

4406 EAN barcode: 8056590100820

8056590100820 Producer: Mediterranea Snc di Milanese Rosanna & C. (plant in contrada Fanello, Vittoria).

Mediterranea Snc di Milanese Rosanna & C. (plant in contrada Fanello, Vittoria). Distributor: L’Ortofrutticola F Srl (headquartered in Niscemi).

The ministry notice does not specify a use-by date or minimum shelf life. Consumers are strongly advised not to eat the product and to return it to the point of sale. Since bacterial contamination is not visible to the naked eye, the risk remains even if the vegetable looks perfectly fresh and intact.

National investigation: over 140 cases and three Public Prosecutor’s Offices involved

This new recall forcefully reopens the case that has been affecting the fruit and vegetable sector in the Gela plain since last September. The previous order on 23 September concerned cherry tomatoes distributed by G&V Ortaggi of Gela. Meanwhile, cases of salmonellosis recorded in various Italian regions have exceeded 140 infections in the first days of November.

Three Public Prosecutor’s Offices (Gela, Brescia and Trieste) have opened investigations. In particular, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Brescia has launched a case for involuntary injury – currently against persons unknown – following illnesses among numerous children at schools in the Valtrompia area, where Sicilian tomatoes had been served in canteens.

Investigators are combing through the entire distribution chain to establish any causal links. In Sicily, inspections of agricultural businesses, seizures and checks on water resources used for irrigation have been carried out, with sampling coordinated by the provincial health authority (ASP) of Caltanissetta and the Zooprophylactic Institute in the Biviere basin, at the mouth of the Dirillo river and in private wells. Although initial water tests detected bacterial traces (without, however, proving a direct link to the crops) and tomato checks had not revealed further positives, the new alert demands the utmost caution.

Among producers in the processed area stretching from Gela to Pachino – a vital economic pillar for the region – there is growing concern that isolated incidents may fuel unjustified general suspicion over the entire Sicilian vegetable supply chain.