Lentini: pavement collapses and crane overturns, two workers injured

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A pavement collapsed, a crane overturned and two workers were injured. It happened in Lentini shortly before 2pm, where two workers were rescued and airlifted to Garibaldi hospital in Catania due to the serious injuries they sustained on impact with the asphalt. Fire Brigade crews had to intervene on the scene to free the victims from the crane’s wreckage.

Two 118 ambulances and the Carabinieri of Lentini were also on the scene; they cordoned off the area where the accident occurred, which the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Syracuse will now investigate.