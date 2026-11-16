New wave of email bomb threats against Italian schools: bombs and poisoned food in canteens

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / NEWS – A new and massive wave of email bomb threats is affecting schools across several Italian cities, reigniting security concerns after recent incidents involving hundreds of institutions. The threatening messages, sent to the email addresses of numerous school buildings, contain serious threats combining the classic bomb alert with unsettling intimidation about the food supply chain.

[Image: Screenshot of computers and digital devices used to send the threatening emails]

The text of the threats: explosives and “toxic mixture” in school canteens

The messages, similar to those circulated in recent days and signed with the initials M.A. (linked to Mikhail Andropov), raise the stakes in psychological warfare. The text reads:

“I have just been tasked with placing and activating an explosive device in your building. The explosion will occur in 40 minutes.”

However, the threats do not stop at the false trail of explosives – described as capable of covering the entire perimeter or destroying an entire street – but directly target food safety and school canteens:

“Previously, we recruited an employee from your canteen, who mixed a toxic blend of sodium azide and potassium cyanide into the supplies. And remember: all the victims who die under the rubble will be on your conscience.”

Emergency management and the interior ministry’s line

Despite the gravity and impact of the messages, no school has been evacuated so far. The authorities are strictly applying the interior ministry directive, which imposes targeted verification protocols to avoid unjustified panic and block the strategy of disrupting public services linked to these digital attacks.

Government to report to Parliament

The scale of the incident, intertwined with recent hacker attacks on major food distribution and the perception of a broader destabilisation operation, will have immediate institutional repercussions. This week the government will hold two urgent briefings in Parliament: