Flight costs: Sicilian Region increases Christmas travel bonus

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The Region of Sicily is strengthening measures against high flight costs ahead of the upcoming Christmas holidays and, at the same time, aims to expand air connections at Comiso airport. From 1 December 2026 to 10 January 2027, the contribution towards the purchase of air tickets on domestic routes to and from Sicily will increase: for all residents on the island who benefit from the 25% subsidy, the reimbursement will rise to a maximum of €100 for a return trip, i.e. €50 per leg. For eligible categories, such as students, citizens with a low Isee and people with a disability of 67% or more, the value of the 50% contribution towards ticket costs will double: up to €200 for a return trip, i.e. €100 per leg. The caps will also apply to tickets purchased before the new decree from the regional ministry for infrastructure comes into force, provided they are for flights taking place during the specified period. The subsidy applies to all domestic air connections to and from the six Sicilian airports: Palermo, Catania, Trapani, Comiso, Pantelleria and Lampedusa.

“This measure,” said the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, “is a sign of my government’s constant attention to all those Sicilians who live, study or work far from their homeland and want to return to their families during the holidays. It is an intervention we continue to fund because we cannot accept that the cost of an air ticket becomes an obstacle to the right to spend the holidays at home. That is why we have decided to increase the regional contribution precisely during the period when fares often soar to very high levels, with particular attention to the most vulnerable categories. It is a commitment we are pursuing with determination to reduce the disadvantages of insularity and guarantee Sicilians increasingly fair mobility.”

The Region is also focusing on reviving Comiso airport, where Aeroitalia has announced the positioning of a second aircraft and the activation, from 15 December, of four new annual twice-weekly routes to Naples, Pisa, Venice Marco Polo and Malta. These will be joined by a daily flight to Milan Linate, thus doubling the daily connections with the Lombard capital. This second frequency will apply the same discounted fares as the territorial continuity scheme. Finally, the two daily flights between Comiso and Rome remain confirmed.

“We are working on two complementary fronts,” stressed the regional minister for infrastructure and mobility, Alessandro Aricò. “On the one hand, we are directly intervening on the cost of air tickets, increasing the reimbursement to up to €100 for all residents and up to €200 for eligible categories; on the other, we are concretely strengthening the offer, with particular attention to airports with the greatest growth potential. The expansion of Comiso, with four new year-round destinations, a second aircraft and an additional daily connection to Milan Linate, represents an important result for the entire area. Our goal is to build an increasingly accessible, competitive and widespread air transport system. Tackling high flight costs and increasing connections means supporting families, helping businesses, promoting tourism and making the right to mobility a reality for Sicilians.”

During the winter holiday periods and Christmas festivities, connections from Comiso to Bologna and Turin will also be guaranteed, with two weekly frequencies each, set to be repeated for the entire 2027 summer season, starting from the end of March. The strengthening of the airport offer, supported by the Region, will significantly expand the possibilities of reaching the Hyblaean area and south-eastern Sicily, with an expected additional 100,000 passengers per year for the airport.