Iblei national park: Germano (Noi Moderati) against the project, warns against ignoring local areas

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SYRACUSE / PALERMO / POLITICS – The political debate over the creation of the Iblei national park, back in the spotlight after the League’s recent amendment, has reopened the front of controversy and concerns expressed by local administrators. Germano (Noi Moderati) has now intervened with a clear statement, reaffirming a deep-rooted opposition built up over years of local government.

Reasons for the “no”: protecting farming and livestock

Echoing the stance he took as mayor of Solarino, Germano stresses that his dissent is not an abstract position but the result of concrete issues raised by mayors and business groups:

“My position has always been clear: I am against this national park project, certainly in the form and manner in which it has been conceived. When I was mayor of Solarino, I attended many meetings with other local leaders who shared the same concerns, linked to protecting productive activities, farming, livestock and the economic future of our communities.”

The Municipality of Solarino, the Noi Moderati member recalls, had at the time formally registered its opposition, pointing out that the area in question was already heavily burdened by landscape and forestry restrictions.

“No environmental prejudice, but we must listen to those who live in the area”

While stressing that environmental protection is not up for debate, the statement highlights the risk that new bureaucratic constraints could penalise those who produce and invest in Sicily:

“A farmer or livestock breeder must be able to continue working, plan investments, improve their facilities and secure a future for their business. We cannot ignore the concerns of those who fear that new restrictions could make all this more difficult. Environmental protection cannot be pursued without listening to those who live in and run these areas.”

With decisions looming that will shape the future of the Iblei area for decades to come, the final appeal is for genuine, in-depth dialogue with local authorities and the productive sector, free from partisan logic and based solely on responsibility towards the territory.