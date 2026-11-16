Schifani: “Sicily has paid a very high price for crime”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“Sicily has paid a very high price for organised crime, but in recent years institutions and civil society have made significant progress, and many of the measures adopted on the island to tackle it are now being taken as a model at national level. This is the case with the ‘Free to Choose’ law, strongly backed by my government, which removes support and manpower from the mafia and offers a real alternative to young people and families living in difficult contexts.”

The President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, said this this morning at the Palace of Justice in Palermo during the International Day for the Prevention of and Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organised Crime. The ceremony was also attended by, among others, the UN Under-Secretary-General, Monica Juma, and the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

“Repression – Schifani continued – while necessary, is not enough on its own. Institutions must do their part. The restoration of public finances achieved in recent years has enabled us, as the regional government, to allocate significant resources to the most vulnerable families: from the anti-poverty law to debt relief measures and support against rising mortgage costs. We have invested in schools, encouraged sport with the gym bonus and introduced the South Working law to help young people return to the island. And with the Super ZES we have created the conditions to attract private investment and increase employment levels. We must continue along this path and ensure, above all for our young people, services and opportunities, so that no one is tempted to turn to crime or leave Sicily to build a future, but can choose to stay and contribute through their work to the economic growth of this land.”