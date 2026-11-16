Pattinson begins the Amazon era for 007

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Robert Pattinson will be the new James Bond, directed by Denis Villeneuve

After Daniel Craig’s departure and the creative handover from the Broccoli family to Amazon MGM, the British actor takes on the legacy of cinema’s most famous secret agent. At stake is the future of a franchise worth over $7 billion.

The five-year wait is finally over: Robert Pattinson will take up the mantle from Daniel Craig as James Bond. The choice, confirmed by Amazon MGM, marks the start of a historic chapter for the franchise, which for the first time in its history will be fully under the creative control of the American giant. Visionary director Denis Villeneuve will helm the 26th film in the series.

The billion-dollar Amazon strategy

Hiring Pattinson is not just an artistic decision but the first step in a major commercial operation. After acquiring MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion, Amazon took the decisive step in 2025 by reaching a historic agreement with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who handed over creative control of agent 007.

Freed from past constraints, the group now aims to turn Bond into a multimedia ecosystem, expanding the narrative universe beyond the traditional cinema release. The goal is to maximise the value of a brand that has already grossed more than $7 billion at the global box office.

From arthouse cinema to the 007 legend

At 40, Pattinson strikes the perfect balance between commercial appeal and artistic prestige. Made famous by the Harry Potter and Twilight sagas, the British actor reinvented himself through independent and arthouse cinema (with films such as Good Time, The Lighthouse and Mickey 17), before returning to mainstream cinema with the success of The Batman.

To secure the coveted licence to kill, Pattinson beat strong competition from the likes of Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult. His appointment also strengthens his professional partnership with Denis Villeneuve, with whom he will also work on Dune – Part III, while his return in The Batman – Part II remains confirmed.

Early reactions from those involved have been enthusiastic: “Robert has the timeless soul of 007, but brings a completely new spirit with him,” the director commented. Pattinson shares the enthusiasm, calling the role “the honour of a lifetime”.