Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The chair of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) Environment, Territory and Mobility Committee, Giuseppe Carta, will convene the parliamentary committee next week to examine and vote on a resolution urging the regional government to halt the authorisation process for the Stallaini landfill, in light of the landscape, territorial and administrative concerns that have emerged.

The decision follows an invitation from Carta himself for the town councils of Noto and Canicattini Bagni to give their views on the plant’s construction, both of which expressed opposition. After the unanimous vote by the Free association of municipalities (the former province) of Syracuse, the two councils have now formalised their stance, strengthening a position shared by local institutions.

The initiative, pursued alongside Pietro Rosa, vice president of the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse, is part of an institutional process launched on 14 October by Carta, who, after listening to local demands, convened the ARS Environment, Territory and Mobility Committee, activated parliamentary tools and secured approval for resolution proposal no. 21, as well as promoting the involvement of the affected municipal administrations.

Alongside the meeting, Giuseppe Carta will summon the regional minister for Territory and Environment, the chair of the Technical-Scientific Committee (CTS) and the director general of the regional Environment Department to a hearing, to raise awareness among the institutional bodies and competent authorities, drawing their attention to the observations and concerns coming from the area. This is an issue affecting a high-value natural area adjacent to the Cavagrande del Cassibile Nature Reserve, whose landscape and environmental value requires special protection.

The goal is to translate the positions expressed by local institutions into a further parliamentary act, so that the regional government takes account of the highlighted concerns and halts an authorisation process deemed incompatible with the area’s landscape, territorial and administrative characteristics.