Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / NEWS & JUSTICE – Thirty-eight years after the fatal ambush in Primavalle, justice has drawn a line under one of the darkest episodes of Rome’s underworld, clearly separating proven responsibility from the charges that were dropped. The trial into the so-called “Rome north feud” ended with Salvatore Nicitra and Calogero Farruggio each sentenced to 22 years in prison and Giovanni Calafato to 14 years for the murder of Valentino Belardinelli, who was killed on 24 November 1988 in the hallway of via Michele Bonelli.

[Image: The Palace of Justice and the courtrooms dedicated to major mafia and organised crime trials]

The convictions for via Bonelli and the acquittals for the other crimes

At the same time, the Court fully acquitted all three defendants of the other killings they were charged with in the same investigation: the ambush in piazza Clemente XI on 12 November 1988, which claimed the lives of Roberto “Bebo” Belardinelli and Paolino Angeli, and the dynamite attack in August 1983 on the Aversa forensic psychiatric hospital, in which Giampiero Caddeo died.

This is a selective ruling that only partially upholds the case presented by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office: rejecting the idea of a cumulative verdict, the panel rigorously distinguished each episode of a criminal period marked by control of illegal gambling dens and historic ties to the Banda della Magliana milieu. For the murders of Roberto Belardinelli, Angeli and Caddeo, the judges deemed the evidence insufficient and ordered acquittal.

Giovanni Calafato’s role between repentance and corroboration

A central figure in the trial is Giovanni Calafato, a former leader of the Stidda in Palma di Montechiaro, whose trajectory from mafia membership to cooperation with justice intersects with some of the most dramatic chapters of republican history (he was a protagonist in the 1997 “Livatino ter” trial). Calafato returned to the centre of the Rome courtroom by confessing to the murder of Valentino Belardinelli.

According to the trial reconstruction, Nicitra is said to have ordered the killing to consolidate his dominance over illicit business in the north-western quadrant of the capital; Farruggio is said to have acted as the operational link; and the cooperating witness is said to have taken part directly in the shooting. Calafato’s revelations – recorded between 1994 and 1995 and reiterated in his interrogation on 28 October 2015 – were the pivot for reopening the case files, despite defence attacks on his credibility and the alleged inconsistencies in the ballistic and topographic evidence.

The Court also rejected a statute-of-limitations request from his lawyers. The former Stidda member was sentenced to 14 years in prison: an outcome that confirms the impact of his statements at the crossroads between Cosa Nostra, the Stidda and Roman organised crime.