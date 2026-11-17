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AVOLA / SCHOOL & TERRITORY – Providing services, supporting families and investing in the next generation, even amid the financial difficulties facing local authorities. These are the priorities guiding the Municipality of Avola’s administration, with particular focus on schools, early childhood and educational opportunities. Mayor Rossana Cannata outlined the work done to expand the range of municipal services.

[Image: Modern, bright school with spaces dedicated to early childhood and educational services]

Free school meals and after-school care for families

Among the achievements highlighted by the mayor is the launch of the school meal service from October, starting on the first possible day. This measure is designed not only to ensure children receive a meal, but to provide tangible support for parents’ daily organisation.

Alongside the meal service, the administration has set up the municipal children’s centre, offering completely free after-school care to support pupils in their studies and ease the burden on families. This is complemented by ongoing commitment to school inclusion, with Asacom services introduced from the start of the academic year.

Nursery places tripled and new 80-place project

A key part of the administration’s work concerns early childhood services. Cannata stressed that the number of available places in municipal facilities has been tripled over the years, a milestone marked by the recent dedication of a local nursery to Adelia Cagliola, the first woman to have a school named after her in Avola.

The provision is set to grow further thanks to a new facility currently under construction:

80 new places for local children.

for local children. An entirely new building to strengthen the local educational network.

“I am particularly proud of what we have achieved with our municipal nurseries,” said Mayor Rossana Cannata. “We have tripled the number of places and will soon be able to open a brand-new facility for 80 children. This means offering new opportunities to families and continuing to invest in early childhood.”

The offering is rounded out by the cultural, artistic and sporting activities promoted by the town, coordinated to make the community an inclusive reference point that meets the real needs of its citizens.