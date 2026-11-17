Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MILAN / ECONOMY & JUSTICE – The Court of Milan has ordered one year of judicial administration for Revolut Bank UAB, following investigations that reportedly revealed serious shortcomings in its anti-money laundering control systems. This is a preventive measure that does not constitute a criminal conviction and, at present, does not impose any restrictions on the ordinary operation of accounts, with the bank guaranteeing full continuity of services to customers.

[Image: Smartphone with mobile banking and digital financial service apps]

Codici association intervention: transparency and trust

The Codici association has commented on the matter, stressing the need to ensure maximum protection for savers and full clarity on the issues that have emerged.

“The Revolut case raises an important issue concerning the reliability and effectiveness of banks’ control systems,” said Ivano Giacomelli, national secretary of Codici. “The shortcomings highlighted by the judicial investigations cannot be underestimated, especially when they concern the ability to prevent financial transactions linked to illegal activities.”

At the same time, the association emphasises the importance of avoiding unnecessary alarm among account holders, urging them to continue using services safely and to demand clear and timely information. It hopes the institution will offer full cooperation to the judicial administrators, swiftly adopting the necessary measures to overcome the issues.

Call for caution against fraud attempts

While digital banks represent an important resource for consumers – Codici reiterates – technological innovation must go hand in hand with high standards of security and transparency.

The association also advises customers not to make hasty decisions in response to alarming news and to be extremely vigilant against possible fraud or phishing attempts (via phone calls, SMS or messages) aimed at stealing banking credentials or access codes by exploiting the news. Codici will continue to monitor developments in the case and the process of strengthening internal controls to protect savers.