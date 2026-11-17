Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO / HEALTHCARE – The state of primary care in Priolo Gargallo has become untenable and cannot be addressed only when the emergency is imminent. This is the firm statement from Patrizia Arangio, who spoke out on the dire situation facing the local community, particularly regarding primary and paediatric care.

[Image: Signage and institutional symbols of public and primary healthcare]

Alarm: “1,500 children without a paediatrician from 1 December”

Arangio highlights that the shortage of GPs and the upcoming retirement of the town’s only paediatrician have been long-standing issues:

“These are problems that have been known for over a year. Today, with the prospect that around 1,500 children could lose their paediatrician from 1 December, there is no more time to waste.”

While acknowledging the mayor’s formal request to the provincial health authority (ASP), Arangio raises a political and administrative question about the timing: “I believe it is right to ask why we have reached the deadline without a solution already in place.”

Appeal to Riccardo Gennuso: “Concrete action is needed”

Arangio’s stance aims to move beyond political divisions and focus on protecting the most vulnerable citizens. As a political representative, she states she does not want to limit herself to criticism but instead activate every useful institutional dialogue to reach a solution.

With this in mind, Arangio issues a public appeal to Riccardo Gennuso:

“I urge him to take decisive action with the regional health department and the leadership of the ASP of Syracuse to speed up the assignment of a paediatrician and secure new GPs for Priolo. Letters and statements are not enough: we need clear timelines, concrete commitments and solutions that give citizens the peace of mind of having a local doctor.”

She concludes with a warning: “The families of Priolo cannot be left to fend for themselves.”