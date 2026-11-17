Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

As part of targeted operations to safeguard public health and the environment, officers from Avola police station identified and seized an area of around 500 square metres used as an illegal dump and the site of unlawful waste burning by a woman who was found to be the landowner.

This is the fourth site seized in the Municipality of Avola since the start of the year. A figure that bears witness to the constant attention of the law enforcement agencies and their firm determination to curb a phenomenon that blights the landscape and seriously endangers environmental safety.

The operation followed several anonymous reports received via the National Police (Polizia di Stato) YouPol app, in which citizens reported continuous waste burning and the emission of noxious fumes that polluted the air.

On Saturday afternoon, officers intervened near Contrada Puzzi where, inside a piece of agricultural land, police confirmed the presence of a dump and still-active fires emitting thick columns of smoke from the combustion of plastics.

The Fire Brigade was therefore called in to extinguish the flames for good. In this context, a woman was identified and reported for the offence of unlawful waste burning, while the entire area, around 500 sq m, was placed under criminal seizure for further checks on the nature of the waste.

The operation confirms the effectiveness of the synergy between citizens (also via digital tools such as YouPol) and the thorough monitoring of rural areas by the National Police.

It is reiterated that burning waste not only causes serious environmental damage, putting the local ecosystem and public health at serious risk, but also constitutes a serious environmental offence.

Those responsible face not only severe criminal consequences and the preventive seizure of the land, but also the rigorous application of the “polluter pays” principle: offenders, in fact, are required to bear the full costs of clean-up, restoring the site and compensating for the environmental damage caused to the community.