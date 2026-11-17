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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

German authorities launched a major operation in Berlin this morning against El-Irschad, an organisation accused of providing financial, logistical and propaganda support to the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.

During the raid, police searched 28 properties in Berlin—including offices, commercial premises and private homes—linked to the group and its affiliates. A large deployment of around 50 officers focused in particular on a community centre in the Neukölln district.

As part of the operation, Berlin has officially banned and dissolved El-Irschad along with three associated bodies: Al-Qaem, Al-Thaqalyn and the Qalam Education Center. The intervention also includes the seizure of assets and the immediate shutdown of all their online activities.

According to investigators, the network used its mosque and various youth initiatives to spread Hezbollah’s ideology and propaganda within the local Shia community.