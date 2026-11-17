Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Iblei national park will not be scrapped and the League’s amendment 3.6 has been withdrawn in the Environment Committee at the Chamber. The movement of environmental, cultural and citizens’ associations said it was satisfied with the result, especially as its concerns about the amendment’s flaws had proved well-founded. Now the process of establishing the Iblei national park must go ahead as required by law, in a constructive and collaborative way, working towards a new model of protection and eco-sustainable development for the entire Iblei area. It thanked everyone who had expressed political support and solidarity during this important and delicate phase of the park’s establishment.