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Stefano De Martino, the new artistic director and host of the Festival della Canzone Italiana, has outlined his vision for the next edition of the event.

Dubbed “Sanremo 77”, in tribute to the edition number and to 1977, a watershed year in music marked both by the punk explosion with the Sex Pistols and the release of the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive. The stated goal is to create an event with a “punk” attitude, capable of surprising viewers and respecting television schedules so that people can “go to bed early”.

The main choices for the Festival

A streamlined cast and room for new talent

After listening to around a thousand songs, De Martino confirmed that there will be 24 competing artists, an “exclusive number like in Formula 1” designed to keep the evenings shorter. The selection will focus on solid projects, a strong presence of independent artists and genuine opportunities for young performers, avoiding purely commercial logic. As for the big names, Arisa’s exclusion has already been officially announced; she was informed in advance as a mark of professional respect.

No permanent co-hosts

Unlike recent editions, there will not be five different faces supporting the host each night. De Martino prefers to rely on a rotating cast of guests. Regarding international stars, the artistic director tempers expectations: February coincides with major foreign events (Grammy, Brits, Oscar) that make negotiations complex.

Handcrafted aesthetics and historical memory

Going against the grain of the widespread use of artificial intelligence, the artistic direction has commissioned artist Marcello Maloberti to handcraft all the Festival’s graphics. On the audio side, there is a nod to tradition with the return of the famous theme tune composed by Pippo Caruso.

No fear of the debut

Aware of the weight of his decisions, the showman faces the challenge with lightness and a sense of responsibility: “If the Festival goes well, it’s everyone’s credit; if it goes badly, it’s my fault,” he said, joking that he is still young enough to learn another trade if it all goes wrong.