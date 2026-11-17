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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The 25th national fair for small and medium publishers is set to return to Rome’s Nuvola from 4 to 8 December.

Promoted by the Italian Publishers Association (Aie) and chaired by Annamaria Malato, the event marks its 25th anniversary by looking to the future with a new curatorial team led by Paolo Di Paolo and including Licia Troisi, Nadeesha Uyangoda and Giorgio Zanchini. The figures confirm its importance: 474 publishers from across Italy, international guests and more than 650 events over five days.

The theme and the headline guests

The 2026 thread is captured in the question “If you look more closely, what do you see?”, an invitation to train our gaze to grasp the nuances of a complex reality and move beyond clichés:

Opening and closing: The fair will open with a lecture by journalist and writer Francesca Mannocchi, focusing on literature as an exercise in attention against prejudice. The closing day will be entrusted to singer-songwriter Niccolò Fabi, who will draw on his song “Libertà negli occhi” to reflect on the link between gaze and life path.

The fair will open with a lecture by journalist and writer Francesca Mannocchi, focusing on literature as an exercise in attention against prejudice. The closing day will be entrusted to singer-songwriter Niccolò Fabi, who will draw on his song “Libertà negli occhi” to reflect on the link between gaze and life path. New spaces among the stands: To encourage direct dialogue with exhibitors, the ground floor will host two new areas for discussion and debate: the Andromeda Room and the Publishers’ Square.

What’s new for the public and young people

The organisers have introduced several formats to make the visitor experience more active and engaging:

Bibliographies and magazines in residence: At the end of the themed meetings, selections of titles from the fair’s catalogues will be distributed to inspire new reading paths. In addition, five cultural magazines will take turns as “magazines in residence”, covering the event day by day live and on social media.

At the end of the themed meetings, selections of titles from the fair’s catalogues will be distributed to inspire new reading paths. In addition, five cultural magazines will take turns as “magazines in residence”, covering the event day by day live and on social media. Immersive formats and spaces for young people: Great attention will be paid to young people with workshops, theatre performances and read-aloud sessions. The programme also includes recitals, flash mobs and three special “Question Time” sessions – on adolescence, artificial intelligence and the absence of women in the literary canon – driven entirely by audience questions.

An open eye on the world’s plurality

During the event’s presentation, there were references to international current affairs, with the announcement of several interventions on the Gaza issue.

It appeared that several people believed this topic would be debated without proper consistency, despite the repeated mentions of democratic values during the presentation itself.

There are fears that, as seen in the previous edition with a prominent display of Palestinian flags, the focus risks losing legitimacy within a proper debate that should recall the importance of keeping a broad gaze true to the spirit of the fair’s chosen theme: looking more closely also means recognising the vastness and richness of the world, making room for a plurality of stories. It seemed that creativity and imagination would not be given their proper editorial weight.