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PALERMO / POLITICS – The association of Italian municipalities (ANCI) Sicily has expressed strong appreciation for the Region of Sicily’s decision to formally back the appeal brought by the association together with 29 Municipalities before the regional administrative court (TAR) of Lazio, challenging the current allocation criteria for the municipal solidarity fund. The stance taken by the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, and the regional minister responsible for the Economy, Alessandro Dagnino, during a meeting at the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), has been described by ANCI’s leadership as “of particular institutional significance”.

[Image: Palazzo dei Normanni in Palermo, home to the Sicilian Regional Assembly]

United front between Region and Municipalities against service disparities

The Region’s support is seen as a major boost for the island’s demands for a thorough revision of the rules governing the allocation of state resources.

“The Region’s support strengthens the Sicilian Municipalities’ call to revise criteria that affect the quality, continuity and accessibility of services for citizens,” said the president of ANCI Sicily, Paolo Amenta, and the secretary general, Mario Emanuele Alvano. “The Region’s choice enables the Region and the Municipalities to present a united position in discussions with the national government.”

The demand: fair criteria based on real needs

The core of the legal and political battle concerns fairness in fund distribution. The association criticises allocation mechanisms it deems penalising, reiterating the need for parameters that genuinely reflect local communities’ needs and the actual fiscal capacity of the authorities.

The stated goal is to tackle and reduce territorial disparities, ensuring Sicilian citizens can access service standards comparable to those in the rest of the country.