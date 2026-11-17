Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Syracuse provincial secretariat of the Democratic Party has expressed full satisfaction at the withdrawal of the League’s amendment that would have scrapped the process to establish the Hyblaean Mountains National Park. This is an important result, achieved through the Democratic Party’s commitment at every level, which averts a serious backward step and confirms the need not to squander a strategic opportunity for the future of our area.

Now we must proceed with determination and speed towards the park’s actual establishment. After nearly 20 years of waiting, it is no longer acceptable for the process to remain suspended amid delays, uncertainties and opposition, often born of prejudice and distrust of institutions.

We know that in Sicily, more than anywhere else, there is a long history of political inadequacy and of institutions struggling to give citizens concrete answers. This has also bred widespread distrust of new bodies and new territorial governance tools, which businesses, individuals and mayors themselves often see as an additional burden of costs, constraints and bureaucratic obligations, rather than as an opportunity for development.

This distrust cannot be dismissed or ignored. It must be understood and addressed. We are living through an epochal change that demands a radical shift in pace. Environmental and climate challenges, the nature restoration law and the international agreements undertaken, the direct and indirect funds for protecting natural resources and the need to rethink our development models all require the courage to go further, a shared vision of the future and institutions that truly work.

For this reason, we must seriously and substantively examine, point by point, what the criticisms of the park are and where they actually come from. We must listen to local areas but also clarify the real procedures and regulations and dispel every doubt and concern that still surround the project. Clear, certain and equal rules for everyone and transparent procedures will certainly be needed. Above all – and we will commit to this – we need governance fit for the times and the challenges ahead, capable of giving mayors and local areas a greater leading role and of providing for the participatory involvement of citizens, associations, businesses and all local stakeholders.

We also need politics equal to the challenge: authoritative, competent and responsible, capable of taking responsibility, overcoming divisions and rebuilding citizens’ trust in institutions. This is the essential condition for the park not to be seen as another bureaucratic layer, but as a useful and more advantageous tool for the area and the communities that live there.

The Hyblaean Mountains National Park is a major opportunity for sustainable development, biodiversity protection, enhancement of natural resources and tackling the environmental and climate vulnerabilities of the Hyblaean area.

The withdrawal of the amendment is therefore a result to be welcomed, but certainly not an endpoint. Now is the time to move from words to deeds, with a serious, aware and as widely shared a process as possible, without further delays: after 20 years, the Hyblaean Mountains National Park must finally become a reality.