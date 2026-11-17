Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Following the precautionary recall notice issued by the Health Ministry for a single batch of cherry tomatoes packed in Sicily (batch no. 4406, sold under the L’Ortofrutticola F S.r.l. brand), the Sicily regional agriculture department wishes to reassure citizens and consumers that the entire supply chain is under constant, rigorous monitoring and that all the health-protocol safeguards have been promptly activated.

The recall concerns only one specific batch, which was identified and traced precisely thanks to the food-surveillance system already operating in the area. As a purely precautionary measure, consumers who have bought packages from the batch in question are again advised not to eat the product and to return it to the point of sale. The rest of Sicily’s fruit and vegetable output is not affected by the measure and continues to be a controlled, safe excellence.

Aware of the importance of maintaining the highest quality standards and of preventing any issues along the production and packing chain, the department has already urgently convened an operational meeting with the trade associations and businesses. The meeting will aim to:

• further raise the quality and frequency of internal and external checks throughout the supply chain, from harvesting to packing;

• define new shared operational procedures and even stricter self-checking protocols to guarantee maximum microbiological safety;

• strengthen the synergy between institutions, health authorities and sector operators to protect public health and the reputation of Sicily’s agri-food industry.

The department will continue to follow developments in close coordination with the veterinary and food-hygiene services of the provincial health authority (ASP) and with the Health Ministry, ensuring maximum transparency and prompt updates for the public.