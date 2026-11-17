Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CASTEL SAN GIORGIO / SALERNO / NEWS – A person, whose identity has not yet been released, has been detained by the Carabinieri as part of the investigation into the murder of Elda Capuano, the 88-year-old woman found dead in her home in Castel San Giorgio, in the province of Salerno. The victim was killed with at least ten stab wounds. The investigation is being coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Nocera Inferiore.

[Image: Carabinieri signs and investigative activity in the area]

The discovery of the body and the sequence of tragedies in the Salerno area

The victim, a retired teacher, lived alone in her home. The alarm was raised by her domestic helper, who became concerned when she received no answer at the intercom and immediately alerted the family.

This incident is part of an extremely serious context for the area: it is indeed the third case of violent death of a woman in the Salerno area in just over 24 hours, tragically following the bloodshed recorded in Angri and Serre.