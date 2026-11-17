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SYRACUSE / PALERMO / POLITICS – The storm shaking the Autonomous Institute for Public Housing (Iacp) of Syracuse is not an isolated case but the culmination of months of institutional and administrative tension. At its heart is a fierce political and legal battle between the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri and the institute’s president, Alessia Scorpo. The escalation has involved parliamentary questions, formal complaints, criminal reports and open clashes in the Assembly chamber.

The origins of the clash: the late-July notice and the tight deadline

The dispute began at the end of July 2026, when the Iacp of Syracuse published a call for expressions of interest to appoint a new director general. The procedure immediately drew the attention of the opposition and local observers because of one crucial detail: the notice allowed just five working days for applications.

It was at this point that Auteri raised the first formal doubts, challenging the regularity of the procedure, the criteria adopted and their compliance with regional and national regulations (citing articles 108 and 110 of the Consolidated Act on Local Authorities and the rules on the hiring freeze). External criticism was soon joined by internal unrest on the board of directors, where member Andrea Sangregorio set out written concerns about financial coverage and the transparency of the acts, backed by observations from the Board of Auditors.

The legal turning point: the complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office on 29 October

In the absence of what Auteri considered satisfactory answers from the institute’s president and the regional department for infrastructure, the dispute moved to the criminal sphere. On 29 October 2026, the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly officially filed a formal complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Syracuse. The document requested a thorough investigation into possible irregularities, omissions in the management of selection procedures and the safeguarding of the institute’s budget balance.

The institutional epilogue: the “embarrassing” hearing at the ARS

The long-running tensions reached a head yesterday, Monday 16 November, when the dossier formally arrived at the IV Legislative Commission of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) (“Environment, Territory and Mobility”). At Auteri’s behest, the Iacp president, Alessia Scorpo, was summoned for a hearing on policy direction and oversight.

The commission meeting turned into a direct confrontation. Auteri described the hearing as “embarrassing” in light of the lack of answers on the regulatory references and budget constraints, also noting the board’s statements about the alleged “political control” of the institute. The reaction was swift: the complaint filed at the end of October will be supplemented with the full minutes of the IV Commission session, delivered directly to the judicial authority to assess any potential liability, while the political row now directly involves the leadership of Fratelli d’Italia, accused of having to answer for the choices made in managing an institute so vital for families waiting for social housing.