Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CHIȘINĂU / ROMANIA / FOREIGN NEWS – Moments of great concern and fear were experienced inside Chișinău International Airport in Moldova following a strong earthquake that struck neighbouring Romania. The tremor, clearly felt across much of the region, caught passengers and staff at the airport by surprise.

[Image: The structure of Chișinău International Airport in Moldova]

Moments of panic at the airport and safety checks

The quake, notable for its intensity and felt for several seconds, caused scenes of panic among people waiting in the terminals, many of whom rushed towards the exits or open areas as a precaution.

Immediately after the seismic event, the inspection procedures at the Moldovan facility swung into action: technicians and airport authorities promptly began the standard checks on the structures to rule out any damage to buildings or runways, while the situation gradually returned to normal with no significant operational issues or injuries among travellers.