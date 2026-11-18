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Focus on delays in expansion work, administrative management of concessions and issues with the mortuary police regulations. The request submitted by the councillor.

by the Editorial Staff

17 November 2026

SORTINO / POLITICS – A formal and urgent request to shine a light on the unresolved issues at the town cemetery. Municipal councillor Carlo Auteri has submitted an official request to the president of the City Council for an open and urgent meeting of the civic assembly dedicated entirely to the situation at the Municipal Cemetery.

Critical issues: expansion, concessions and regulations

At the heart of the council initiative are several long-standing problems affecting the management of the facility and the expectations of the Sortino community. In the filed document, Auteri highlights three priority issues:

Expansion work: the current state and completion timelines for the construction sites intended to increase the cemetery’s capacity.

the current state and completion timelines for the construction sites intended to increase the cemetery’s capacity. Administrative management of concessions: an issue already raised in the past and considered central to achieving full clarity on current procedures.

an issue already raised in the past and considered central to achieving full clarity on current procedures. Mortuary police regulations: analysis and review of the provisions contained in the current text, in light of the practical needs identified locally.

The request for an open meeting

The decision to request an open municipal council meeting responds to the desire to directly involve citizens, associations and social groups in the community, enabling a public and transparent discussion on an essential service that affects the sensitivity of all residents. The aim of the request is to initiate a constructive debate to identify rapid and concrete solutions to the issues raised.