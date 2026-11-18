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PALERMO / ROME / POLITICS – Forza Italia is laying the groundwork for the political future of the Region of Sicily. At a meeting of party leaders in Rome, the party set a key principle ahead of the 2027 regional elections: the centre-right candidate for president of the Region must be a Forza Italia member.

[Image: Palazzo d’Orléans in Palermo, seat of the presidency of the Region of Sicily]

The Rome summit and Tajani’s line

The meeting in the capital was attended by national secretary Antonio Tajani, deputy secretaries Roberto Occhiuto, Alberto Cirio, Deborah Bergamini and Stefano Benigni, along with parliamentary group leaders Enrico Costa and Stefania Craxi.

“We will work to ensure Forza Italia remains at the helm of the Region…”, Tajani reportedly stressed during the discussion, asserting the party’s political weight on the island and charting the course for the governing coalition.

Names in the running: from Mulè and Minardo to the Schifani option

While the political line is clear, the candidate question remains open, with a wide range of possibilities. In recent months, the deputy speaker of the Chamber Giorgio Mulè publicly expressed his availability to the party for a bid for Palazzo d’Orléans, urging the centre-right to speed up the selection. Among the most persistent political rumours is the name of the party’s regional coordinator, Nino Minardo.

At the same time, the party has not ruled out continuity, namely the re-election of outgoing governor Renato Schifani. Nor is it ruled out that the choice may fall on a leading figure from Sicily’s ruling class who has come up through Forza Italia. In short, the debate is officially open.