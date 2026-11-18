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POLLINA / PALERMO / NEWS – Another tragic workplace death has shaken Sicily. The latest tragedy occurred in contrada Roccalupa, in Pollina (in the province of Palermo), where a 49-year-old worker, Agostino Presti, a resident of Lascari, lost his life inside a quarry. According to initial reconstructions, the victim was suddenly buried by a large landslide of earth and rock from a wall.

[Image: Rescue teams and law enforcement conducting investigations at the scene of the accident]

Rescue efforts and investigations at the site

Paramedics from the 118 emergency service arrived promptly, but there was nothing they could do for the worker: doctors could only confirm his death. The Carabinieri and personnel from the Spresal of the provincial health authority (ASP) were also on site, tasked with carrying out technical surveys to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident and verify full compliance with safety regulations at the worksite.

The site in question, Cava Rocca Lupa, is used as a disposal area for earth and rock excavated during the railway doubling works on the Ogliastrillo-Castelbuono line, a strategic project along the Palermo-Messina route entrusted to Toto Costruzioni. The company stated they are awaiting the official findings from investigators to determine the precise causes of the event.

Local grief and strong stance from unions

The mayor of Pollina, Pietro Musotto, expressed deep sorrow:

“We are heartbroken by what happened. This news reminds us how fragile life is. From what I understand, earth fell on the worker and left him no chance. We stand with the family.”

The tragedy has immediately reignited the debate on workplace safety. A joint statement from Emanuele Ronzoni (Uil Sicilia commissioner) and Pasquale De Vardo (Feneal Uil secretary) was scathing:

“Another family destroyed. Another worker who left home to work and never returned. We can no longer hide behind the word ‘accident’—behind every workplace death there are responsibilities, failed protections and prevention too often neglected. Sicily cannot keep counting workplace deaths. Enough with condolences. We need inspections, inspectors, penalties and real protections.”

A delegation from Feneal Uil immediately went to the site to assess the area’s conditions and verify the safety of the other workers at the construction site.