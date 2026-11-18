Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

TURIN / NEWS – An evening walk with her daughter-in-law, a daily habit that turned into tragedy. Adalgisa Lariccia, 92, died in a Turin hospital a few hours after being violently mugged and robbed just steps from central piazza Statuto.

[Image: A view of Turin near piazza Statuto and the city’s central streets]

The mugging and the fatal fall

The attack unfolded in seconds. A thief on a bicycle approached the elderly woman, who was carrying a handbag and wearing a necklace. With a violent tug, he tried to snatch her valuables. The force of the impact knocked her off balance; she fell heavily to the ground and struck her head violently on the pavement.

After an initial moment of shock in which she remained conscious, her condition rapidly deteriorated. She was rushed to hospital, where she died a few hours later from the severe head injury sustained in the fall.

Carabinieri investigation and the hunt for the mugger

The Carabinieri are investigating and are now tracking the suspect. According to the first information gathered, the mugger fled on a bicycle, and early witness statements point to a foreign national. To identify the fugitive, investigators are acquiring and analysing footage from the area’s CCTV cameras, which is crucial to reconstructing the escape route and identifying the culprit.