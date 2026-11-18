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SYRACUSE / POLITICS – The outcome matched the forecasts of the previous day: the no-confidence motion against Syracuse’s mayor, Francesco Italia, did not pass. After more than five hours of heated debate in the council chamber, the numbers confirmed the majority’s resilience: the motion was rejected by 16 votes against and 14 in favour, effectively securing the mayor’s position.

[Image: Palazzo Vermexio in Syracuse, home to the Municipality and the Municipal council]

Opposition’s reasons: from Milazzo to Cavallaro

The Democratic Party group leader, Massimo Milazzo, set out the reasons for the motion and launched a fierce attack on the administration’s record:

“We are facing an administrative disaster accompanied by the desecration of institutions, as revealed by the Nexus investigation, which damages Syracuse’s image and seriously undermines the relationship of trust between citizens and public institutions.”

Brothers of Italy group leader Paolo Cavallaro took the same line, expressing deep disappointment with the vote’s outcome. He criticised the mayor’s political choices and management, and issued a public appeal for consistency to the Grande Sicilia group before the chamber’s final decision.

The political rescue and Grande Sicilia’s stance

The turning point in the session came shortly before the vote, when Grande Sicilia group leader Gabriella Troia read out an official statement in which the entire group confirmed its full support and confidence in mayor Italia’s work, dashing the opposition’s hopes of overturning the council numbers.

Mayor Francesco Italia’s response

For his part, the mayor followed and engaged in the council debate, defending his administrative integrity. In his speech, Italia said he was “extremely calm”, even regarding the judicial investigation’s developments. He stressed that he had promptly activated all necessary checks on direct awards and strengthened internal controls, invoking the integrity pact and the extraordinary rotation of municipal managers.

At around 3pm, the final vote ended the political and administrative crisis, confirming the current mayor’s leadership of the city.