Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A journey to Cassibile turned to tragedy overnight on the roads of Syracuse province. A foreign national travelling by bicycle died after being hit by a car in contrada Santa Teresa Longarini, in the Syracuse area.

According to initial reconstructions, the victim was riding towards the Syracuse district when, for reasons yet to be determined, he was struck by a car. The driver was a 53-year-old man. The impact was particularly violent and the cyclist had no chance of survival.

The alarm triggered the intervention of the police, who arrived at the scene to carry out surveys and gather evidence to reconstruct the dynamics of the collision. The circumstances leading to the accident and any liability on the part of the driver remain to be clarified.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Syracuse has opened an investigation into the cyclist’s death, proceeding on suspicion of road homicide. The investigations will need to establish precisely how the accident occurred and whether the driver bears any responsibility.

Yet another tragedy on the province’s roads brings attention back to the safety of cyclists, especially on rural roads, where the coexistence of cars and bicycles can be particularly dangerous.