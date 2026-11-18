Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO / CULTURE – Technology meets Sicily’s great artistic tradition. The Galleria d’Arte Moderna (GAM) in Palermo is officially the first museum in the island’s network of municipal museums to trial Nairobi, an innovative augmented-reality application developed by Next Vision, a spin-off of the University of Catania. Promoted by the association of Italian municipalities (ANCI) in Sicily, the initiative aims to redefine the visitor experience by combining museum visits with cutting-edge digital tools.

[Image: The interior spaces and exhibition rooms of the Galleria d’Arte Moderna in Palermo]

How the Nairobi app works

As explained by Next Vision’s CEO and university researcher Francesco Ragusa, the app uses advanced recognition algorithms: visitors frame the artwork with their smartphone, allowing the system to identify its position and trace an augmented-reality path enriched with multimedia content and in-depth information sheets.

The initial testing phase involves four paintings on the gallery’s ground floor:

The Funeral of Timoleon by Giuseppe Sciuti

The Hotheads by Mario Rutelli

Psyche Carried by the Zephyrs by Vincenzo Riolo

View of Palermo by Francesco Lojacono

Objectives: social inclusion and pilot data for the civic network

During the official presentation, the secretary-general of ANCI Sicilia, Mario Emanuele Alvano, highlighted the project’s strategic nature, designed as a pilot model to be validated in Palermo before gradually extending it to all municipal museums across the region.

A strong emphasis on accessibility was placed by the member of the municipal executive responsible for culture in the Municipality of Palermo, Antonio Rini, who described the initiative as “an extraordinary image of social democracy” to break down barriers to cultural access. Satisfaction was also expressed by the director of the GAM, Maria Francesca Martinez Tagliavia, who stressed that monitoring usage data will help assess whether to extend the app throughout the entire exhibition route.