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Meeting at Palazzo d’Orléans between the President of the Sicilian Region and De Luca’s movement. On the table: a package of one hundred amendments on Super ZES, local authorities, temporary workers and state-owned land.

by the Editorial Staff

18 November 2026

PALERMO / POLITICS – Political discussions continue ahead of the budget session at the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS). The President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, today met a delegation from the Sud chiama Nord movement, led by its leader Cateno De Luca, to review progress on the finance law for 2027–2029 and discuss the package of around one hundred measures proposed by the party.

[Image: Palazzo d’Orléans in Palermo, seat of the presidency of the Region of Sicily]

From the €1bn for Super ZES to local authorities: the discussion topics

During the institutional summit, the programmatic priorities identified by Sud chiama Nord were addressed. Among the central points is the request to refinance the Sicilian Super ZES by allocating €1 billion over 2027–2029, seen as a strategic lever essential to boost investment and productive development on the island.

Considerable attention was also paid to the local authority sector and public employment:

Local Authority Fund: Request for increased resources and a guarantee that funds will remain untouched for the entire three-year period to ensure programming stability for local councils.

Request for increased resources and a guarantee that funds will remain untouched for the entire three-year period to ensure programming stability for local councils. Planning and temporary work: Allocation of a dedicated planning fund for local authorities and an increase in working hours for temporary staff.

Allocation of a dedicated planning fund for local authorities and an increase in working hours for temporary staff. Assets and regulations: Transfer to local councils of already developed state-owned land and adoption of national regulations on term limits for consecutive mayoral terms.

Cateno De Luca’s statements

After the meeting, Cateno De Luca expressed satisfaction with the tone of the discussion, highlighting the openness shown by the governor:

“We have noted an openness from President Schifani to discuss some of the issues we have placed at the heart of our proposals for the 2027–2029 Stability Law. Our goal is to provide concrete answers to Sicilian local councils, guaranteeing certain resources for the next three years and addressing the issue of increased hours for temporary workers.”

De Luca also stressed that many of the requested measures do not require new financial resources, instead focusing on regulatory and management reforms. President Schifani reserved the right to examine the technical details with his staff, with a further update scheduled in the coming days to define the possible inclusion of the measures in the finance law text.