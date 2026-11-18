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CATANIA / RIPOSTO / NEWS – The long-awaited questioning of Tony Proietto, the only person under investigation for the murder of Noemi Impellizzeri, the 33-year-old found dead in her home in Riposto on 23 August, began this afternoon at 3.30pm sharp.

[Image: The headquarters of the Carabinieri Provincial Command in Catania]

Arrival at the barracks and the suspect’s statement

Accompanied by his defence lawyer, Ivan Siracusa, Proietto entered the offices of the Carabinieri provincial command in Catania appearing relaxed. Before going in to face the investigators, the man under investigation gave a brief statement to the reporters present, saying he felt “absolutely calm” and was ready to fully clarify his position before the deputy public prosecutors handling the case, Daniela Rapisarda and Liliana Todaro.

A crucial face-to-face on the eve of the RIS experts’ report

Today’s hearing is expected to be particularly long and intense, coming at an extremely delicate stage of the preliminary investigation. It takes place just before the final technical report is filed by the Carabinieri RIS unit in Messina, tasked with carrying out the scientific and biological examinations at the crime scene.

During the interview, the investigators are laying out all the evidence gathered so far: documentary findings, video sequences extracted from the area’s CCTV systems, phone records and the initial results from items seized in the Riposto flat. Cross-referencing this data is crucial to verify the version given by the man under investigation before the laboratory specialists’ definitive conclusions potentially add new elements to the case for the prosecution.

Also taking part in the questioning are specialists from the RAC (Criminological Analysis Department) of the RACIS of the Carabinieri in Rome. Their technical support is aimed at analysing the crime scene, the methods used and the so-called “signature” of the perpetrator, providing investigators with insights into the psychological and behavioural profile of the suspect and suggesting the most effective communication strategies for conducting complex interrogations.