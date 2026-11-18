Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“The vote on the no-confidence motion against mayor Francesco Italia delivers a political result for the city that cannot be underestimated or simply dismissed as a bureaucratic formality.” This is the view of the city coordinator of Fratelli d’Italia – Siracusa and municipal councillor

Of the 30 councillors present, 16 voted in favour of the motion and 14 against. Sixteen councillors have therefore clearly and unequivocally expressed their opposition to the continuation of the administration led by mayor Italia.

It is true that, strictly in legal terms, the 60% quorum of allotted councillors required by Sicilian regional law was not reached, and therefore the motion does not trigger the removal of the mayor and the municipal executive. But it would be a serious political mistake to focus solely on this formal aspect and ignore the substantive meaning of the vote.

The political reality is clear: Francesco Italia no longer commands a majority on the municipal council. His administration may formally continue, but today a political difficulty has emerged that cannot be concealed behind the failure to reach the quorum.

When 16 out of 30 councillors present vote to remove the mayor and only 14 vote against the motion, we are faced with a precise political signal that demands serious reflection on the current administration’s ability to continue governing the city.

As Fratelli d’Italia, we supported the motion in the belief that Syracuse needs a new administrative era founded on transparency, political accountability and the ability to tackle the city’s problems head-on.

One cannot assume that the failure to reach a numerical quorum erases the significance of a vote in which the majority of the councillors present expressed their desire to end the current administration.

Mayor Italia and his majority now have a political duty to acknowledge this result and confront the reality that the vote has made clear.

The city cannot be held hostage by an administration that, while formally remaining in office, can no longer demonstrate majority political support on the municipal council.

Today’s result marks an important political turning point for Syracuse. Fratelli d’Italia will continue to play its opposition role with determination, seriousness and a sense of responsibility towards the people of Syracuse.